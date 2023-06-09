CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsSEBI asks transfer agents to digitise investor requests, complaints system

SEBI asks transfer agents to digitise investor requests, complaints system

SEBI asks transfer agents to digitise investor requests, complaints system
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shivani Bazaz  Jun 9, 2023 12:11:50 PM IST (Published)

The market regulator has asked RTAs to process online service requests and complaints of investors. The regulator has also asked RTAs to track the status as well as obtain periodical updates.

In a move that can be helpful to holders of physical security certificates, SEBI has decided to provide a mechanism for processing of investors' service requests and complaints through online mode by Registered Transfer Agents (RTAs). The market regulator has asked RTAs to process online service requests and complaints of investors. The regulator has also asked RTAs to track the status as well as obtain periodical updates. In its recent circular, SEBI proposes to digitise the process in two phases.

Live Tv

Loading...

It's important to note that currently, individuals who hold physical security certificates need to submit various documents to RTAs for service requests or complaints. The physical documentation is required for everything including changes in personal details and dematerialisation and re-materialisation. The market regulator is now looking to digitise the process in two phases.
The securities market watchdog has said that the new digital mechanism would provide benefits such as a database for service requests and complaints, online acknowledgement and intimation to the investor and online tracking of status of service requests and complaints by investors. According to SEBI, the first phase will require all RTAs servicing listed companies to have a functional website. Such website should mandatorily display the following information:
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X