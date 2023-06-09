SEBI asks transfer agents to digitise investor requests, complaints system

The market regulator has asked RTAs to process online service requests and complaints of investors. The regulator has also asked RTAs to track the status as well as obtain periodical updates.

In a move that can be helpful to holders of physical security certificates, SEBI has decided to provide a mechanism for processing of investors' service requests and complaints through online mode by Registered Transfer Agents (RTAs). The market regulator has asked RTAs to process online service requests and complaints of investors. The regulator has also asked RTAs to track the status as well as obtain periodical updates. In its recent circular, SEBI proposes to digitise the process in two phases.

Live Tv

Loading...

It's important to note that currently, individuals who hold physical security certificates need to submit various documents to RTAs for service requests or complaints. The physical documentation is required for everything including changes in personal details and dematerialisation and re-materialisation. The market regulator is now looking to digitise the process in two phases.