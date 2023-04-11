Through such plans, investors will be able to participate in an AIF without having to pay any distribution fee or placement fee. AIFs are funds that cater to wealthy individuals willing to invest more than Rs 1 crore in a single go.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has asked Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) to provide the option of direct plans for its investors. AIFs shall ensure that investors who approach the AIF through a Sebi

registered intermediary which is separately charging the investor any fee (such as advisory fee or portfolio management fee), are on-boarded via direct plan only, the market regulator said in a circular.

The aforesaid provisions will be complied with for investors on-boarded in AIFs/ schemes of AIFs from May 1, 2023 onwards, Sebi said.

Through such plans, investors will be able to participate in an AIF without having to pay any distribution fee or placement fee. AIFs are funds that cater to wealthy individuals willing to invest more than Rs 1 crore in a single go.

Additionally, Sebi has said that category III AIFs shall charge distribution fee/ placement fee, if any, to investors only on equal trail basis i.e. no upfront distribution fee/ placement fee will be charged by Category III AIFs directly or indirectly to their investors.

Further, any distribution fee/ placement fee paid shall be only from the

management fee received by the managers of such Category III AIFs, Sebi said.

Category I AIFs and Category II AIFs may pay up to one-third of the total distribution fee/placement fee to the distributors on upfront basis, and the remaining distribution fee/ placement fee will be paid to the distributors on equal trail basis over the tenure of the fund, Sebi added.

Currently, investors looking to invest in an AIF through an investment advisor or portfolio manager, are prone to be charged twice, once in the form of the investment advisor’s advisory fee or portfolio manager’s portfolio management fee, and separately through the AIF distribution fee.

To address the issue of potential double charge to the investors, a proposal to mandate AIFs to offer the option of direct plan to investors was placed before the alternative investment policy advisory committee (AIPAC). Accordingly, AIFs have now been mandated to offer the option of a direct plan for investors, entailing no distribution and/or placement fee.

