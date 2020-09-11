  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Investment options for senior citizens: SCSS vs PMVVY; eligibility, investment limits and other features compared

Updated : September 11, 2020 01:32 PM IST

Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) are two popular investment options that provide alternative avenues of income to senior citizens of the country.
While SCSS is offered by post office and banks, PMVVY is marketed by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
Investment options for senior citizens: SCSS vs PMVVY; eligibility, investment limits and other features compared

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls 1%; support seen at Rs 50,800 per 10 grams

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Hindustan Copper shares rally over 8% on sharp jump in Q1 profit

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Investments by PE, VC funds more than halve to $1.9 billion in August: EY

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement