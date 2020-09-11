Personal Finance Investment options for senior citizens: SCSS vs PMVVY; eligibility, investment limits and other features compared Updated : September 11, 2020 01:32 PM IST Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS) and Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY) are two popular investment options that provide alternative avenues of income to senior citizens of the country. While SCSS is offered by post office and banks, PMVVY is marketed by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply