Scope app offers unified networking platform for stakeholders and investors

With the emergence of entrepreneurship and innovative businesses, the culture of investing has also increased significantly. Several celebrities and prominent personalities are now diving into new roles as investors and stakeholders in rapidly growing brands. To bridge the gap between investors and the business they desire to invest in, Appalla Saikiran launched the SCOPE App.

SCOPE App is a unified networking platform that enables stakeholders such as investors, business mentors, aspiring entrepreneurs, and professional collaborators to connect, collaborate, and create their ideas into full-fledged businesses.

SCOPE App is also a data platform which collects data, analyses economic and technology start-up trends, and helps predict the ideal investment options.

The idea to launch such a platform was conceived by Appalla Saikiran. Appalla Saikiran is a young man in the prime of his life. He is 19 years old and has achieved numerous milestones. Saikiran’s vision is to build a platform where aspiring entrepreneurs can seize the opportunity to connect with the right mentors, industry experts and investors. Furthermore, the SCOPE App is funded by renowned Microsoft for Startups and Tim Draper.

This networking platform acts as a catalyst of economic opportunities for plenty of people.

Saikiran said, “We as an organization aspire to become the most dominant player in the Indian Market for professional networking. We plan to cross 1.5 million downloads within the timeline of the next 4 to 5 months by creating immersive marketing campaigns to spread more awareness and create a brand image for the customer.”