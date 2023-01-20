Scope app offers unified networking platform for stakeholders and investors

SCOPE App is a unified networking platform that enables stakeholders such as investors, business mentors, aspiring entrepreneurs, and professional collaborators to connect, collaborate, and create their ideas into full-fledged businesses.
With the emergence of entrepreneurship and innovative businesses, the culture of investing has also increased significantly. Several celebrities and prominent personalities are now diving into new roles as investors and stakeholders in rapidly growing brands. To bridge the gap between investors and the business they desire to invest in, Appalla Saikiran launched the SCOPE App.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023 | India may allow income tax rebate on electric vehicles for 2 more years
Jan 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Tax-saving investment — How to avail benefits under National Pension System and steps to open it
Jan 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds
Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up
Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
SCOPE App is a unified networking platform that enables stakeholders such as investors, business mentors, aspiring entrepreneurs, and professional collaborators to connect, collaborate, and create their ideas into full-fledged businesses.
SCOPE App is also a data platform which collects data, analyses economic and technology start-up trends, and helps predict the ideal investment options.
The idea to launch such a platform was conceived by Appalla Saikiran. Appalla Saikiran is a young man in the prime of his life. He is 19 years old and has achieved numerous milestones. Saikiran’s vision is to build a platform where aspiring entrepreneurs can seize the opportunity to connect with the right mentors, industry experts and investors. Furthermore, the SCOPE App is funded by renowned Microsoft for Startups and Tim Draper.
This networking platform acts as a catalyst of economic opportunities for plenty of people.
Saikiran said, “We as an organization aspire to become the most dominant player in the Indian Market for professional networking. We plan to cross 1.5 million downloads within the timeline of the next 4 to 5 months by creating immersive marketing campaigns to spread more awareness and create a brand image for the customer.”
First Published: Jan 20, 2023 8:05 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!