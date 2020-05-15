  • SENSEX
SBI's Wecare FD scheme or SCSS? Where should senior citizens invest

Updated : May 15, 2020 09:02 PM IST

SBI, country's largest lender, recently announced a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens called 'SBI Wecare' scheme.
Senior citizens looking for good returns as well as safety can go for this scheme, according to experts.
However, there are other options as well for seniors that provide higher interest rates as compared to SBI special FD such as Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS).
