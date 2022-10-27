SBI's 'Utsav' special fixed deposit scheme to end on Oct 28 — key things to consider

By Anshul

Mini Should you invest in SBI's Utsav fixed deposit scheme? Here are key things to know about it

State Bank of India 's (SBI's) ‘Utsav' special fixed deposit (FD) scheme offer will end on October 28, i.e. tomorrow. This limited-period term deposit offer was launched on August 15 to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

What is the scheme?

SBI's Utsav Fixed Deposit (FD) Scheme offers higher interest rates than existing deposit plans. The bank offers an interest rate of 6.10 percent per annum on fixed deposits with a tenure of 1,000 days under this.

Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 0.50 percent over and above the standard rate applicable for general depositors.

Last date October 28 Tenure of Deposit 1,000 days Eligible Deposits Domestic Retail Term Deposits, including NRO Term Deposits (less than Rs 2 crore), new and renewal deposits, term deposits and special term deposits only. Exclusions NRO Deposits of Staff and Senior Citizens Interest Payment Term Deposits – At monthly/quarterly/half-yearly intervals. Special Term Deposits – On maturity. Interest, net of TDS, shall be credited to the depositor’s account Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) At the applicable rate as per the income-tax Act Premature Withdrawal As applicable for retail term deposit Loan Facility Available Available through Branch/INB/YONO Channels

(Source: SBI website)

SBI's current FD rates

SBI offers interest rates on fixed deposits for tenures that range from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens are offered an additional interest rate. The interest rates for the general public range from 3 percent to 6.1 percent.

Time bucket Interest rates for the general public Interest rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 3 3.5 46 days to 179 days 4.5 5 180 days to 210 days 5.25 5.75 211 days to less than 1 year 5.5 6 1 year to less than 2 year 6.1 6.6 2 years to less than 3 years 6.25 6.75 3 years to less than 5 years 6.1 6.6 5 years and up to 10 years 6.1 6.9

(Source: SBI website)

Should one invest in SBI's Utsav FD scheme?

This fixed deposit scheme has higher interest rates and is only available for a limited time. So, those looking for higher rates in the given tenure and willing to invest in SBI can consider the scheme.

Recently FD rates have seen a spike in wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising repo rates.

Gaurav Aggarwal - Senior Director at Paisabazaar has suggested consumers planning to park their surpluses in fixed deposits stick to tenures of 1 to 2 years.

“Consumers should avoid auto-renewal facilities while booking their fixed deposits. This might allow them to renew their fixed deposits at higher interest rates after factoring in the highest interest rate slabs available at the time of renewal,” Aggarwal said.

However, laddering FDs would continue to be a good move for the next few months.

Fixed deposit laddering is a process of spreading investment in FDs over multiple maturity tenures or maturity buckets, whereby investors hold the chance to earn a higher return and even address the liquidity needs.