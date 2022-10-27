    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    SBI's 'Utsav' special fixed deposit scheme to end on Oct 28 — key things to consider

    By Anshul   IST (Published)

    Should you invest in SBI's Utsav fixed deposit scheme? Here are key things to know about it

    State Bank of India's (SBI's) ‘Utsav' special fixed deposit (FD) scheme offer will end on October 28, i.e. tomorrow. This limited-period term deposit offer was launched on August 15 to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

    What is the scheme?
    SBI's Utsav Fixed Deposit (FD) Scheme offers higher interest rates than existing deposit plans. The bank offers an interest rate of 6.10 percent per annum on fixed deposits with a tenure of 1,000 days under this.
    Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 0.50 percent over and above the standard rate applicable for general depositors.
    Last dateOctober 28
    Tenure of Deposit1,000 days
    Eligible Deposits
    Domestic Retail Term Deposits, including NRO Term Deposits (less than Rs 2 crore), new and renewal deposits, term deposits and special term deposits only.
    Exclusions
    NRO Deposits of Staff and Senior Citizens
    Interest Payment
    Term Deposits – At monthly/quarterly/half-yearly intervals. Special Term Deposits – On maturity. Interest, net of TDS, shall be credited to the depositor’s account
    Tax Deducted at Source (TDS)
    At the applicable rate as per the income-tax Act
    Premature Withdrawal
    As applicable for retail term deposit
    Loan FacilityAvailable
    Available through
    Branch/INB/YONO Channels
    (Source: SBI website)
    SBI's current FD rates
    SBI offers interest rates on fixed deposits for tenures that range from 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens are offered an additional interest rate. The interest rates for the general public range from 3 percent to 6.1 percent.
    Time bucketInterest rates for the general publicInterest rates for senior citizens
    7 days to 45 days33.5
    46 days to 179 days4.55
    180 days to 210 days5.255.75
    211 days to less than 1 year5.56
    1 year to less than 2 year6.16.6
    2 years to less than 3 years6.256.75
    3 years to less than 5 years6.16.6
    5 years and up to 10 years6.16.9
    (Source: SBI website)
    Should one invest in SBI's Utsav FD scheme?
    This fixed deposit scheme has higher interest rates and is only available for a limited time. So, those looking for higher rates in the given tenure and willing to invest in SBI can consider the scheme.
    Recently FD rates have seen a spike in wake of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising repo rates.
    Gaurav Aggarwal - Senior Director at Paisabazaar has suggested consumers planning to park their surpluses in fixed deposits stick to tenures of 1 to 2 years.
    “Consumers should avoid auto-renewal facilities while booking their fixed deposits. This might allow them to renew their fixed deposits at higher interest rates after factoring in the highest interest rate slabs available at the time of renewal,” Aggarwal said.
    However, laddering FDs would continue to be a good move for the next few months.
    Fixed deposit laddering is a process of spreading investment in FDs over multiple maturity tenures or maturity buckets, whereby investors hold the chance to earn a higher return and even address the liquidity needs.
