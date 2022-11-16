    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homepersonal finance News

    SBI's loan EMI set to rise as lender hikes interest rates

    SBI's loan EMI set to rise as lender hikes interest rates

    SBI's loan EMI set to rise as lender hikes interest rates
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    SBI loans: The benchmark one-year MCLR, which is used as base for fixing most of home, auto and personal loans, has been raised by 10 basis points (bps) to 8.05 percent, as against 7.95 percent earlier.

    State Bank of India (SBI) has raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 15 basis points across tenors, making most consumer loans costlier for borrowers.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    Will L&T Infotech and Mindtree combine make it to Nifty50 in 2023? Here's what analysts say

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    Can job loss insurance help if you get laid off? Here's the answer

    IST5 Min(s) Read


    What is the increase?
    As a result, the benchmark one-year MCLR, which is used as base for fixing most of home, auto and personal loans, has been raised by 10 basis points (bps) to 8.05 percent, as against 7.95 percent earlier. Likewise, the two-year and three-year MCLRs have been raised by 10 basis points each to 8.25 percent and 8.35 percent, respectively, SBI said in a notification on its website.
    Among others, one-month and three-month MCLRs have been increased by 15 basis points each to 7.75 per cent. The six-month MCLR is up by 15 basis points at 8.05 percent while the overnight rate is higher by 10 basis points at 7.60 percent.
    Who will be impacted?
    As mentioned, EMIs will get expensive for those who take loans against the MCLR.  There is a reset-period for MCLR based loans, after which the rates get revised for the borrower.
    Why are banks raising rates?
    Along with SBI, other banks are also raising lending rates.
    This decision comes in the wake of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increasing benchmark policy rates to tame headline inflation.
    Why are loans impacted by RBI's decision?
    Generally, when RBI hikes the repo rate, it increases the cost of funds for banks. This means that banks will have to pay more for the money they borrow from RBI. Consequently, banks pass on the cost to borrowers by increasing their loan interest rates, making EMIs costlier.
    As a result, both new and existing borrowers witness an increase in their loan interest rates.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    home loansloansMCLRPersonal LoansSBIState Bank of India

    Next Article

    Vivek Joshi nominated as director on RBI's central board

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng