SBI waives off SMS charges on mobile fund transfers: How to avail?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini SBI new rule: With the waiving off of SMS charges, customers can now do transactions without paying any additional charges using the USSD services.

State Bank of India (SBI), country's largest lender, has decided to waive SMS charges on mobile fund transfers. With the waiving off of SMS charges, customers can now do transactions without paying any additional charges using the USSD services, the bank said in a Twitter post.

By using mobile banking with the *99# code, users can access basic banking services like fund transfers and account statements without a smartphone or Internet connection.

This service works on feature phones, bank said.

Services that can be availed through the service include: sending money, requesting money, checking account balance, getting mini statement, and changing UPI PIN.

USSD is a service that can be used to transfer money, check account balance, generate bank statements, and many other things.

In other development, SBI has hiked benchmark prime lending rate by 70 basis points. With the increase, the revised rate is now 13.45 percent.