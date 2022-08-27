    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    personal finance News

    SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs Axis Bank: Here is how WhatsApp Banking services by top lenders compare

    CNBCTV18.com

    Customers of SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and Axis Bank, can now sign up for WhatsApp banking services.

    Digital banking services have eased operations for customers with round-the-clock service, seven days a week. Moreover, it has reduced the need of visiting the branches. Several tasks can now be performed sitting at home or in the office through the bank's net banking and mobile banking platforms. Another such digital service is WhatsApp banking which most banks have added recently.
    Customers of SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda (BoB), or Axis Bank can sign up for WhatsApp banking services easily by following a few simple steps. Here is a comparison of WhatsApp Banking services provided by these top lenders in India.
    State Bank of India
    Customers of SBI can register for WhatsApp Banking by simply sending an SMS from their registered mobile number. The registered customers can avail services like account balance checks and mini statements.
    The State Bank of India also offers WhatsApp-based services to credit card holders to track reward points, unpaid balances, and account overviews.
    ALSO READ:  SBI introduces WhatsApp banking: Check what services are offered and how to use them
    Axis Bank
    Axis Bank customers can avail of several services through WhatsApp. These include fixed-deposit services, along with account-related services such as account balance, mini-statements, order chequebooks, open video KYC Instant Savings Accounts, and block the debit card.
    Bank of Baroda
    Bank of Baroda provides an array of services that can be availed through WhatsApp. These include digital channel-based services such as account balance, mini statement of last five transactions, cheque status enquiry, and block debit card.
    ICICI Bank
    ICICI Bank provides 24/7 x 365 WhatsApp banking services to its customers. ICICI Bank customers can apply for instant loans, use InstaSave, make fixed deposit payments, pay bills, trade services, and track the delivery status of their debit card, credit card, chequebook, and passbook using the WhatsApp banking service.
    ALSO READ:  WhatsApp banking will enable banks to be more efficient at branch, call centre level: Route Mobile
    HDFC Bank
    HDFC Bank provides over 90 transactions and services through WhatsApp which are available for customers anytime, anywhere.
    Customers can avail of all account services, credit card, loans and more.
    The bank also provides Smart Chat Assist through WhatsApp through which customers can get personalised smart and intuitive responses for their queries.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)

    Axis bankBank of BarodaHDFC BankICICI BankSBI BankWhatsApp banking

