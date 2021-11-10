From SBI to ICICI Bank to HDFC Bank: Compare interest rates on personal loans between lenders

0

By Anshul  | IST (Published)
A personal loan is a type of unsecured credit that caters to the personal needs of an individual. Under this structure, a bank lends money on the creditworthiness of the borrower and no security is required for the money borrowed.
The first thing to check here is the amount and when is the loan needed.
After that, it is recommended to check and compare the interest rate of different lenders as rates may vary from lender to lender for the same profile.
A key condition from the borrowers' standpoint is to check the processing fees and pre-closure charges. Processing fees may vary from bank to bank.
Similarly, while few lenders levy no charges on part or full prepayment, many of them do charge a substantial fee on foreclosure.
Here's a list of key banks offering different interest rates and processing fees on personal loan (compiled by Bankbazaar):
BankInterest Rate (p.a.)Processing Fee
State Bank of India9.60% p.a. - 15.65% p.a.Up to 1.50%
ICICI Bank10.5% p.a. - 19% p.a.Up to 2.25%
HDFC Bank10.5% p.a. - 21.00% p.a.Up to 2.50%
Yes Bank13.99% p.a. - 16.99% p.a.Up to 2.50%
Citibank9.99% p.a. - 16.49% p.a.Up to 3%
Kotak Mahindra Bank10.25% and aboveUp to 2.5%
Axis Bank12% p.a. - 21% p.a.At the discretion of the bank
Bank of Baroda10.50% p.a. - 12.50% p.a.Up to 2%
HSBC Bank9.75% p.a. - 15.00% p.a.Up to 1%
IDFC First Bank12% p.a. - 26% p.a.Up to 3.5%
Tata Capital10.99% onwardsUp to 2.75%
Karnataka Bank12% p.a. - 17% p.a.Maximum of Rs.8,500
Home Credit Cash Loan19% p.a. - 49% p.a.0%-5%
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank11.49% p.a. - 16.49% p.a.At the discretion of the bank
Federal Bank10.49% p.a. - 17.99% p.a.Up to 3%
IndusInd Bank11.00% p.a. - 31.50% p.a.2.5% onwards
IIFL24% p.a. onwards2% onwards
Bank of India10.75% p.a. - 12.75% p.a.Up to 2%
Aditya Birla Capital14% p.a. -26% p.a.Up to 2%
Fullerton India11.99% p.a. - 36% p.aUp to 6%
IDBI Bank8.30% p.a. - 11.05% p.a.Contact the bank
Karur Vysya Bank9.40% p.a. - 19.00% p.a.0.30% onwards
South Indian Bank10.25% p.a. - 14.15% p.a.Up to 2%
Indian Overseas Bank9.30% p.a. - 10.80% p.a.Up to 0.50%
RBL Bank14% p.a. - 23% p.a.Up to 3.5%
Punjab National Bank8.95% p.a. - 14.50% p.a.Up to 1.80%
Bank of Maharashtra9.55% p.a. - 12.90% p.a.Up to 1%
Central Bank of India9.85% and aboveRs.500
City Union Bank11.25% p.a.1.25%
Dhanalaxmi Bank11.90% p.a. - 15.7% p.a.Up to 2.5%
J&K Bank11.80% p.a. and aboveUp to Rs.500
It’s important to note that while giving personal loans, most of the lenders decide the eligibility based on income, repayment capacity, current monthly obligations, and credit score. A better score means better rates on borrowings.
The maximum amount of loan one can borrow depends on the risk appetite and internal policy of the lenders. While banks may offer as high as Rs 1- 40 lakh, the fintech company may not go beyond Rs 1-5 lakh, experts opine.
Banks generally offer fixed interest rates as well as floating interest rates. In a fixed rates scenario, borrowers are charged the same rate of interest throughout the loan repayment period.
On the other hand, the floating or variable interest rate is linked to the Marginal Cost of Lending Rate or the MCLR, thus causing the interest rate to fluctuate as and when the MCLR changes, according to Bankbazaar.
