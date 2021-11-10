From SBI to ICICI Bank to HDFC Bank: Compare interest rates on personal loans between lenders

A personal loan is a type of unsecured credit that caters to the personal needs of an individual. Under this structure, a bank lends money on the creditworthiness of the borrower and no security is required for the money borrowed.

The first thing to check here is the amount and when is the loan needed.

After that, it is recommended to check and compare the interest rate of different lenders as rates may vary from lender to lender for the same profile.

A key condition from the borrowers' standpoint is to check the processing fees and pre-closure charges. Processing fees may vary from bank to bank.

Similarly, while few lenders levy no charges on part or full prepayment, many of them do charge a substantial fee on foreclosure.

Here's a list of key banks offering different interest rates and processing fees on personal loan (compiled by Bankbazaar):

Bank Interest Rate (p.a.) Processing Fee State Bank of India 9.60% p.a. - 15.65% p.a. Up to 1.50% ICICI Bank 10.5% p.a. - 19% p.a. Up to 2.25% HDFC Bank 10.5% p.a. - 21.00% p.a. Up to 2.50% Yes Bank 13.99% p.a. - 16.99% p.a. Up to 2.50% Citibank 9.99% p.a. - 16.49% p.a. Up to 3% Kotak Mahindra Bank 10.25% and above Up to 2.5% Axis Bank 12% p.a. - 21% p.a. At the discretion of the bank Bank of Baroda 10.50% p.a. - 12.50% p.a. Up to 2% HSBC Bank 9.75% p.a. - 15.00% p.a. Up to 1% IDFC First Bank 12% p.a. - 26% p.a. Up to 3.5% Tata Capital 10.99% onwards Up to 2.75% Karnataka Bank 12% p.a. - 17% p.a. Maximum of Rs.8,500 Home Credit Cash Loan 19% p.a. - 49% p.a. 0%-5% Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 11.49% p.a. - 16.49% p.a. At the discretion of the bank Federal Bank 10.49% p.a. - 17.99% p.a. Up to 3% IndusInd Bank 11.00% p.a. - 31.50% p.a. 2.5% onwards IIFL 24% p.a. onwards 2% onwards Bank of India 10.75% p.a. - 12.75% p.a. Up to 2% Aditya Birla Capital 14% p.a. -26% p.a. Up to 2% Fullerton India 11.99% p.a. - 36% p.a Up to 6% IDBI Bank 8.30% p.a. - 11.05% p.a. Contact the bank Karur Vysya Bank 9.40% p.a. - 19.00% p.a. 0.30% onwards South Indian Bank 10.25% p.a. - 14.15% p.a. Up to 2% Indian Overseas Bank 9.30% p.a. - 10.80% p.a. Up to 0.50% RBL Bank 14% p.a. - 23% p.a. Up to 3.5% Punjab National Bank 8.95% p.a. - 14.50% p.a. Up to 1.80% Bank of Maharashtra 9.55% p.a. - 12.90% p.a. Up to 1% Central Bank of India 9.85% and above Rs.500 City Union Bank 11.25% p.a. 1.25% Dhanalaxmi Bank 11.90% p.a. - 15.7% p.a. Up to 2.5% J&K Bank 11.80% p.a. and above Up to Rs.500

It’s important to note that while giving personal loans , most of the lenders decide the eligibility based on income, repayment capacity, current monthly obligations, and credit score. A better score means better rates on borrowings.

The maximum amount of loan one can borrow depends on the risk appetite and internal policy of the lenders. While banks may offer as high as Rs 1- 40 lakh, the fintech company may not go beyond Rs 1-5 lakh, experts opine.

Banks generally offer fixed interest rates as well as floating interest rates. In a fixed rates scenario, borrowers are charged the same rate of interest throughout the loan repayment period.

On the other hand, the floating or variable interest rate is linked to the Marginal Cost of Lending Rate or the MCLR, thus causing the interest rate to fluctuate as and when the MCLR changes, according to Bankbazaar.