Fixed deposit (FD) is a fixed income instrument that provides guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in. According to experts, it is one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free.

In FDs, a lump sum amount is locked in for a specific period. Investors can choose tenure usually in the range of 7 days to 10 years. FDs are offered by commercial banks, small finance banks as well as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Deciding the tenure is very important in the case of FDs because if investors withdraw the amount before maturity, they will have to pay a penalty, which lowers the total interest earned on the deposit.

The interest rates offered on FDs are subject to change from time to time, which also varies from lenders to lenders.

Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks - SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank - on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 2.9 3.4 46 days to 179 days 3.9 4.4 180 days to 210 days 4.4 4.9 211 days to less than 1 year 4.4 4.9 1 year to less than 2 year 5. 5.50 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1 5.6 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3 5.8 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4 6.2

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 - 14 days 3.00% 3.00% 15 - 29 days 3.00% 3.00% 30 - 45 days 3.50% 3.25% 46 - 60 days 3.50% 3.25% 61 - 90 days 3.50% 3.50% 91 days - 6 months 4.00% 3.50% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.90% 4.00% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.90% 4.15% 1 Year 5.40% 4.25% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.40% 4.25% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.65% 4.75% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.80% 4.75% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 6.25%* 5.00%*

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates