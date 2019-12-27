Finance
SBI to introduce OTP based ATM cash withdrawals from January 1
Updated : December 27, 2019 03:32 PM IST
SBI's OTP-based cash withdrawal will be effective from January 1, 2020.
Once an individual initiates a transaction, OTP will be sent to the mobile number registered with the bank.
SBI said that this additional authentication will protect cardholders from unauthorised ATM cash withdrawals.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more