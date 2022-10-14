Homepersonal finance news

SBI to hike MCLR by 25 bps across tenures from Oct 15

By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

Further, the retail term deposit rates will be raised by 10-20 basis points beginning October 15.

The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender by assets, announced on Fridays that it will raise the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenures, and the new rates will became effective from October 15.
The state-run lender also raised the retail term deposit rates by 10-20 basis points beginning October 15.
