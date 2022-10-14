    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance Newssbi to hike mclr by 25 bps across tenures from oct 15 14952531.htm

    SBI to hike MCLR by 25 bps across tenures from Oct 15

    SBI to hike MCLR by 25 bps across tenures from Oct 15

    SBI to hike MCLR by 25 bps across tenures from Oct 15
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Further, the retail term deposit rates will be raised by 10-20 basis points beginning October 15.

    The State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender by assets, announced on Fridays that it will raise the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 25 basis points across all tenures, and the new rates will became effective from October 15.
    The state-run lender also raised the retail term deposit rates by 10-20 basis points beginning October 15.
    Also read: HDFC raises home loan interest rates — Here's what other lenders are offering
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    basis points (bps)MCLR ratesState Bank of India (SBI)

    Next Article

    Jeevan Pramaan certificate for EPS-95 pensioners: Steps to submit digital life certificate using face authentication

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng