ATM cash withdrawal limit and charges of top banks in India

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Since the RBI increased the amount that the banks were allowed to charge per transaction at the ATM, several banks have revised their ATM charges this year.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed all major banks to charge for ATM transactions. However, banks provide a limited number of free transactions at the ATMs every month. Beyond the free transactions, including both financial and non-financial services, the lenders levy a charge with taxes as applicable.

The RBI in June last year, allowed banks to charge up to Rs 21 per transaction at the ATM above the monthly free transaction limit, effective from January 1, 2022. Earlier, the limit on the charge was Rs 20 for each transaction.

Here is a comparison of ATM charges levied by the major banks in India for savings/regular/salary account customers.

SBI ATM Charges and Limits

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers five free transactions at its group ATMs for customers.

The free Transaction limit for ATMs located in six metro centres (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad): 3 per month

The free Transaction limit for ATMs located in other regions: 5 per month.

Charges for the non-financial transactions: Rs 5 at SBI ATM and Rs 8 at other bank ATMs plus the applicable GST rates.

Charges for cash withdrawal: Rs 10 at SBI ATMs and at non-SBI ATMs customers are charged Rs 20 per transaction plus GST.

International ATM charges is Rs 100 in addition to 3.5 per cent of the transaction amount and applicable GST.

Charges or transactions declined due to insufficient balance: Rs 20 plus applicable GST.

Daily transaction limit: Rs 20,000 and the minimum limit is Rs 100.

Punjab National Bank ATM charges and limits

PNB cardholders attached to saving bank accounts get three free transactions (financial & non-financial) in 6 Metro cities (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) and five transactions in other cities at ATMs every month.

Cash withdrawal charges: Rs. 10 per transaction.

Non-financial transaction charges: Rs. 9 per transaction.

Charges on transaction declined due to insufficient balance: Rs 5.

Charges for international transactions

Cash withdrawal: Rs 150 per transaction.

Non-financial transaction: Rs 30 per transaction

Cash withdrawal limit

For Platinum cardholders:

Limit Per Day: 50,000

Limit One Time: 20,000

Ecom/Pos Limit: 1,25,000

For Classic cardholders

Limit Per Day: 25,000

Limit One Time: 20,000

Ecom/Pos Limit: 60,000

For Gold cardholders

Limit Per Day: 50,000

Limit One Time: 20,000

Ecom/Pos Limit: 1,25,000

HDFC Bank ATM charges

For HDFC bank savings account and salary account customers ATM transaction charge rate beyond free limit is Rs 21 plus taxes, wherever applicable.

Free transactions limit

At Metro ATMs: 3 free transactions.

At non-Metro ATMs: 5 free transactions.

Cash withdrawal charges: Rs 21 per transaction plus applicable taxes.

Non-financial transaction charges: ₹ 8.50 plus applicable taxes.

International ATM transaction charges.

Cash withdrawal: Rs. 125 plus applicable tax.

Non-financial transactions: Rs. 25 plus applicable tax.

Cash withdrawal limit: Rs 10,000 per day at an HDFC Bank ATM and Rs 25,000 or more using a debit card (depending on the type of card).

ICICI Bank ATM Charges

For customers of ICICI bank, the first five cash withdrawal of a month is free of cost and for six metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) the limit is capped to three free transactions per month.

Cash withdrawal charges: Rs 21 per financial transaction

Charges for non-financial transactions: Rs 8.5 per transaction

Charges at the non-home branch: Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, for transaction value above Rs 25,000 in a day or Rs 150, whichever is higher.

The cash withdrawal limit per transaction is Rs 25,000.

The cash withdrawal limit per day is Rs. 50,000 (1,00,000 for HNI's).

Axis Bank ATM Charges and limits

Axis Bank customers in the six Metro areas get 3 free monthly transactions at ATMs and the same for customers in other areas is 4.

Monthly cash transaction free limits (urban): First 5 transactions.

Monthly cash transaction free limits (semi-urban/rural): First 5 transactions

Monthly cash transactions at Axis Bank ATM: First 5 financial transactions are free and unlimited non-financial transactions.

For Metro locations (Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad): First 3 transactions (financial and non-financial)

Cash withdrawal charges: Rs 21 per transaction

Non-financial transaction charges: Rs 10 per transaction

ATM cash withdrawal limit (per day): Rs. 40,000