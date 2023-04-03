SBI resolves 'technical glitch', restores online services

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said it has resolved the 'technical glitch' due to which its digital services were disrupted, affecting user services such as Internet banking, UPI transfers and even its YONO app, for a few hours.

"We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for few hours on April 3, 2023. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored. We apologise for the inconvenience to our valued customers. The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI," the bank said in a statement.

According to customers, all the online services offered by the SBI were reportedly down due to problems in the bank’s servers since morning on April 3. Several users took to Twitter to express angst over the outage and the delay in online transactions.

Responding to a Twitter user, earlier in the day, the bank said that its server gets affected due to network traffic and technical issues. However, it is working towards providing "seamless Branch Banking and other Digital Services to its customers".

"We are repeatedly working towards providing seamless Branch Banking and other Digital Services to our customers. We seek kind co-operations of our customers in this regard. In case of any persistent issue, please share the details with us via DM along with screenshot of the error. We look into the issue and revert," it added.

The user identified as Suvasish Banerjee had tweeted complaining that the server of the bank is down almost everyday. He said that the bank could have used the holiday on April 4 to repair the server, than today.

The website Downdetector which tracks outages globally also reported the incident on Twitter.

ALSO READ |

Another user wrote, “Dear @FinMinIndia @RBI , Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just the usual Acche Din? Need answers, consumers are taking huge losses.”

A user tweeted tagging SBI's official handle, "@TheOfficialSBI What is wrong with SBI from the past two days YONO app not working, I download it again but seems like SBI forget that they have an app name YONO and YONO lite which is not functioning properly.”

While the YONO app showed that the problem is because of Internet connectivity the user also shared the screenshot of the Internet speed.

ALSO READ | SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A user wrote that he is in hospital and unable to use any of SBI services. He wrote, "SBI, All online services not working. I am in the hospital and unable to pay my bills."

However, the bank issued a circular earlier, informing its customers that the Internet banking, YONO App and UPI services will be suspended on April 1 for three hours due to the bank closing activity.