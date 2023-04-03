SBI server down: UPI, Net banking and YONO outage affects customers nationwide

All the online services by SBI such as internet banking, UPI and YONO App are reportedly down since morning. The SBI has not yet released any official statement about the server error. Even after receiving several queries on the micro-blogging site Twitter, SBI did not respond to the customers.
User reports indicate State Bank of India (SBI) is having problems since 9:19 AM IST. https://t.co/jchuWT1qKY RT if you're also having problems #StateBankofIndia(SBI)down— Down Detector India (@DownDetectorIN) April 3, 2023
Dear @FinMinIndia @RBI , Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just usual #achedin ? Need answers , consumers are taking huge losses.— Prasad Vedpathak 🇮🇳 (@prasadvedpathak) April 3, 2023
@TheOfficialSBI What is wrong with Sbi from the past two days yono app not working, i download it again but seems like sbi forget that they have an app name Yono and Yono lite which is not functioning properly pic.twitter.com/ikTpiUlTvO— Shubhanshu Khatana (@shubhanshu_g_) April 3, 2023
#SBIAll online services not working 🤬I am in hospital and unable pay my bills.🤬— Vijay Prakash (@vjgotit) April 3, 2023