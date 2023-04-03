SBI server down: UPI, Net banking and YONO outage affects customers nationwide

All the online services by SBI such as internet banking, UPI and YONO App are reportedly down since morning. The SBI has not yet released any official statement about the server error. Even after receiving several queries on the micro-blogging site Twitter, SBI did not respond to the customers.

All the online services offered by the SBI are reportedly down since morning due to problems in the bank’s servers since morning on April 3, according to customers.

The website Downdetector which tracks outages globally also reported the incident on Twitter.

Several users took to Twitter to express angst over the outage and the delay in online transactions.

A user wrote, “Dear @FinMinIndia @RBI , Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just the usual Acche Din? Need answers, consumers are taking huge losses.”

Dear @FinMinIndia @RBI , Servers of SBI are not functioning properly since 31st March. Today is the 4th day and the site/apps are completely down since the morning. Is this a cyber attack on the bank or just usual #achedin ? Need answers , consumers are taking huge losses. — Prasad Vedpathak 🇮🇳 (@prasadvedpathak) April 3, 2023

Another user tweeted tagging SBI's official handle, "@TheOfficialSBI What is wrong with SBI from the past two days YONO app not working, I download it again but seems like SBI forget that they have an app name YONO and YONO lite which is not functioning properly.”

@TheOfficialSBI What is wrong with Sbi from the past two days yono app not working, i download it again but seems like sbi forget that they have an app name Yono and Yono lite which is not functioning properly pic.twitter.com/ikTpiUlTvO — Shubhanshu Khatana (@shubhanshu_g_) April 3, 2023

While the YONO app showed that the problem is because of Internet connectivity the user also shared the screenshot of the Internet speed.

A user wrote that he is in hospital and unable to use any of SBI services. He wrote, “SBI, All online services not working. I am in the hospital and unable to pay my bills.”

#SBIAll online services not working 🤬 I am in hospital and unable pay my bills.🤬— Vijay Prakash (@vjgotit) April 3, 2023

However, the bank issued a circular informing its customers that the Internet banking, YONO App and UPI services will be suspended on April 1 for three hours due to the bank closing activity.