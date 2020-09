The State Bank of India (SBI), country’s largest lender, has recently reduced the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) linked retail loan's reset frequency to 6 months as against 1-year earlier. For the borrowers, this means that SBI will now reprice the interest rates on loans after 6 months to pass on any changes in the external benchmark rate.

When a bank reduces or increases MCLR rates, it ideally means the EMI or the tenure of the loan should see a fall/rise and home loan rates should become cheaper/expensive for the borrower. However, that is totally dependent on the reset period.

A long reset period gives a time-lag to MCLR-linked loans.

For SBI, the reduction of reset frequency to 6 months simply means that if the bank announces any increase or decrease in its MCLR, the impact will be applicable on the borrower only once he/she reaches his reset period.

Let's see an example: If a borrower had availed a home loan from SBI on July 1, 2020, the interest rate will remain unchanged till November 30, 2020 despite any MCLR cut/hike announced by the bank. The impact of the MCLR reduction/increase will be passed on to the borrower (existing home loan borrower) only on December 1, 2020.

However, borrowers should note that rate is typically also based on the bank’s own cost of funds. The actual effective home loan interest rate also depends on the loan amount, tenure and other factors.

In June, SBI had reduced its MCLR by 25 basis points across tenors. The revised lending rates came into effect on June 10.

Currently, SBI's one-year MCLR stands at 7 percent and six-month MCLR stands at 6.95 percent.