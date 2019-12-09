SBI reduces lending rates by 10 bps

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, has reduced its lending rates by 10 basis points across all tenors on Monday, effective December 10. This is the eighth consecutive cut in MCLR by SBI in the fiscal year 2019-2020.

With the latest cut, SBI's one-year MCLR comes down to 7.90 percent per anum from 8 percent. with effect from 10th December 2019.