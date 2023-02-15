SBI raises fixed deposit interest rates — launches new tenure with 7.1% return

Banks are raising fixed deposit interest rates in the wake of RBI hiking repo rate. Read this to see what SBI is offering now

State Bank of India (SBI) has increased its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, effective from February 15. With the revised rates, SBI customers can earn up to 7 percent on their deposits, and senior citizens can earn up to 7.5 percent. Also, the bank introduced a specific tenure scheme of 400 days where it is offering a 7.10 percent rate. This scheme is valid till March 31, 2023.

The bank has hiked the interest rate on deposits maturing between 1 year to less than 2 year to 6.80 percent from 6.75 percent. iT raised the interest rate on tenure of 2 years to less than 3 years to 7 percent from 6.75 percent. The interest rate on FDs maturing in 3 years to less than 10 years has been hiked from 6.25 percent to 6.50 percent.

Here are the revised SBI fixed deposit rates offered by bank:

Tenors Interest rates for general public (%) Interest rates for senior citizens (%) 7 days to 45 days 3 3.5 46 days to 179 days 4.5 5 180 days to 210 days 5.25 5.75 211 days to less than 1 year 5.75 6.25 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8 7.3 2 years to less than 3 years 7 7.5 3 years to less than 5 years 6.5 7 5 years and up to 10 years 6.5 7.5

(Source: SBI)

According to the SBI's website, the bank is also offering a special ‘SBI Wecare’ deposit for senior citizens, wherein an additional premium of 50 bps over and above the existing 50 bps i.e. 100 bps over card rate for public (as indicated in the above table) is paid to senior citizens on their retail deposit of 5 years and above' tenor only. This is available till March 31, 2022.

Why are banks raising FD rates?

Banks are raising fixed deposit interest rates in the wake of RBI hiking repo rate. Since May, the RBI has increased the repo rate by 250 basis points to 6.50 percent. The first hike was to the tune of 40 bps in May and then 50 basis points in June. It again raised the repo rate by 50 bps in August and then again by 50 bps in September. Considering another hike of 35 bps in December and 25 bps in February, the total rise comes to 250 bps.

A relatively risk-free instrument, fixed deposit (FD) generally become attractive in higher interest rate regimes.