  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

SBI 'Power Demat' account: Features, benefits, charges and other details

Updated : October 29, 2020 10:39 AM IST

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, offers a ‘Power Demat account’ – a 3-in-1 account which is an integrated platform of savings bank account, demat account and online trading account.
SBI 'Power Demat' account: Features, benefits, charges and other details

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Trump admin proposes to scrap computerised lottery system to select H-1B visas

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

Bihar Election October 28 Highlights: 52.24% turnout till 5 PM in 1st phase of assembly polls

India extends $1 billion for developmental projects in central Asia

India extends $1 billion for developmental projects in central Asia

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement