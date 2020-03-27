Personal Finance

SBI passes on 75 bps repo rate cut benefit to borrowers, loans to get cheaper

Updated : March 27, 2020 08:48 PM IST

EMIs on eligible SBI home loan accounts (linked to EBR/RLLR) will get cheaper by nearly Rs 52 per 1 lakh on a 30 year loan from April 1.

SBI's EBR and RLLR will come down by 75 bps as EBR reduced to 7.05 percent from 7.80 per annum and RLLR reduced to 6.65 percent from 7.40 percent per annum.