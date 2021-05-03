SBI reduces home loan rates to 6.7%: Who will benefit and how much? Check here Updated : May 03, 2021 03:14:27 IST The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced home loan rates to 6.7 percent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 percent for loans above Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. For home loans above Rs 75 lakh, SBI’s interest rate will start from 7.05 percent. Published : May 03, 2021 03:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply