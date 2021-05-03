SBI reduces home loan rates to 6.7%: Who will benefit and how much? Check here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced home loan rates to 6.7 percent for loans up to Rs 30 lakh and 6.95 percent for loans above Rs 30 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

For home loans above Rs 75 lakh, SBI’s interest rate will start from 7.05 percent. The lender has also announced an additional 0.05 percent rebate for the female customers on home loan rates.

However, these new rates, will be applicable only for fresh home loan borrowers and no change will be made for the existing borrowers, the bank confirmed in interaction with CNBC-TV18.

Now, let’s look at the calculation as to how the reduction will help the new borrowers:

According to the SBI home loan calculator available online (on its official website), with the previous starting home loan rate of 6.95 percent, a borrower who took a Rs 30 lakh loan for a period of 10 years was supposed to pay a monthly EMI of Rs 34,755.

(Source: homeloans.sbi)

After the new announcement, a fresh borrower taking a Rs 30 lakh home loan for a period of 10 years will be required to pay Rs 34,370 monthly EMI (in reference to the rate of 6.7 percent).

(Source: homeloans.sbi)

On the other hand, a women borrower will be required to pay Rs 34,294 EMI per month for a home loan of Rs 30 lakh when the tenure is 10 years (according to the new announcement) as there will be an additional 0.05 percent reduction on rates (the new interest rate, in this case, being 6.65 percent).

(Source: homeloans.sbi)

This means, after the reduction in starting SBI home loans, the borrower's monthly EMI will reduce by Rs 385 and Rs 461 per month (when the loan is Rs 30 lakh for the period of 10 years) for male and female borrowers respectively.

Over the years, the monthly reduction means a lot for borrowers.