SBI MF launches S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund — NFO available till May 24

The scheme would primarily invest a minimum of 95 percent and a maximum of 100 percent of its assets in stocks comprising the S&P BSE Sensex Index, and up to 5 percent in government securities.

SBI Mutual Fund has announced the launch of SBI S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund, an open-ended scheme tracking S&P BSE Sensex Index, effectively with relatively lower costs as it is a passive offering. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be available till May 24, 2023.

The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the composition of the S&P BSE Sensex Index and to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the S&P BSE Sensex Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.

Shamsher Singh, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Limited said: “Investors, especially first-time equity investors, seeking returns that track the broader market passively at a relatively lower cost to achieve their financial goals, can consider investing in this fund.''