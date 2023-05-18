English
SBI MF launches S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund — NFO available till May 24

SBI MF launches S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund — NFO available till May 24

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 1:43:59 PM IST (Published)

The scheme would primarily invest a minimum of 95 percent and a maximum of 100 percent of its assets in stocks comprising the S&P BSE Sensex Index, and up to 5 percent in government securities.

SBI Mutual Fund has announced the launch of SBI S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund, an open-ended scheme tracking S&P BSE Sensex Index, effectively with relatively lower costs as it is a passive offering. The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be available till May 24, 2023.

The investment objective of the scheme is to replicate the composition of the S&P BSE Sensex Index and to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the S&P BSE Sensex Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved, the fund house said.
ALSO READ | HDFC MF launches country's first defence fund — NFO to open on May 19
Shamsher Singh, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Limited said: “Investors, especially first-time equity investors, seeking returns that track the broader market passively at a relatively lower cost to achieve their financial goals, can consider investing in this fund.''
X