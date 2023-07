SBI launches upgraded version of YONO app— includes UPI features and more

However, despite the issues, YONO has emerged as one the most trusted digital banking apps in the country, with more than 6 crore registered users, ever since its launch in 2017. In FY23, 64 percent or 78.60 lakh savings accounts were acquired digitally through YONO.

Recently, in April this year, the State Bank of India experienced multiple technical glitch affecting its services such as Internet banking, UPI transfers and even its YONO app. Several customers reported the problems with the YONO mobile app.