SBI launches upgraded version of YONO app— includes UPI features and more

SBI launches revamped YONO application – ‘YONO FOR EVERY INDIAN’ and Interoperable cardless cash withdrawal through ATM on 68th Bank Day
As part of the 68th Bank Day celebrations on Sunday, July 2, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday launched its upgraded digital banking application, 'YONO for Every Indian' and Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) facilities.
With the newly launched digital banking application any bank customer will have access to the UPI features like Scan and Pay, Pay by contacts, Request money, among others.
On the occasion, Dinesh Khara, Chairman of the State Bank of India, said, "SBI is dedicated to offering cutting-edge digital banking solutions that empower every Indian with financial independence and convenience. The YONO app has been revamped, keeping in mind the expectations of our customers for a seamless and pleasant digital experience. This will further fulfill our goal of making the 'YONO for Every Indian' mission a reality."
The YONO app was first launched in 2017 under the code name 'project Lotus'. The current YONO app which was launched in 2019 for digital banking, is available only to SBI account holders, who can avail services such as opening fixed deposits, net banking, viewing transaction history, booking trains, flights, buses, paying medical bills, online shopping and more.
Recently, in April this year, the State Bank of India experienced multiple technical glitch affecting its services such as Internet banking, UPI transfers and even its YONO app. Several customers reported the problems with the YONO mobile app. However, despite the issues, YONO has emerged as one the most trusted digital banking apps in the country, with more than 6 crore registered users, ever since its launch in 2017. In FY23, 64 percent or 78.60 lakh savings accounts were acquired digitally through YONO.
With the rollout of the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal facility, both
ICCW-enabled ATMs of any bank by using the 'UPI QR Cash' functionality.
The transaction will be facilitated through a single-use dynamic QR code
employing the Scan and Pay feature available on their UPI application.
By eliminating the need to enter a PIN or physically handle a debit card, the ICCW facility minimizes the risks associated with shoulder surfing or card cloning.
