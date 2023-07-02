CNBC TV18
SBI launches upgraded version of YONO app— includes UPI features and more

SBI launches upgraded version of YONO app— includes UPI features and more

SBI launches upgraded version of YONO app— includes UPI features and more
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 2, 2023 11:37:18 PM IST (Published)

With the newly launched digital banking application any bank customer will have access to the UPI features like Scan and Pay, Pay by contacts, Request money, among others.

SBI launches revamped YONO application – ‘YONO FOR EVERY INDIAN’ and Interoperable cardless cash withdrawal through ATM on 68th Bank Day

As part of the 68th Bank Day celebrations on Sunday, July 2, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday launched its upgraded digital banking application, 'YONO for Every Indian' and Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) facilities.
With the newly launched digital banking application any bank customer will have access to the UPI features like Scan and Pay, Pay by contacts, Request money, among others. 
X