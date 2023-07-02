SBI launches upgraded version of YONO app— includes UPI features and more

2 Min Read
With the newly launched digital banking application any bank customer will have access to the UPI features like Scan and Pay, Pay by contacts, Request money, among others.
SBI launches revamped YONO application – ‘YONO FOR EVERY INDIAN’ and Interoperable cardless cash withdrawal through ATM on 68th Bank Day
As part of the 68th Bank Day celebrations on Sunday, July 2, the State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday launched its upgraded digital banking application, 'YONO for Every Indian' and Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) facilities.
