    personal finance News

    SBI launches new 'Cashback Card': Check features, renewal cost, other details

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The State Bank of India claims that the first-of-its-kind, CASHBACK SBI Card enables cardholders to earn 5 percent cashback on all online spends without any merchant restrictions.

    The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched the ‘Cashback SBI Card’, which is the first-of-its-kind comprehensive cashback credit card in India. SBI claims that the first cashback-focused credit card allows customers to earn 5 percent cashback on all online purchases without any merchant limits. Customers from all demographics, from mass to premium, will be catered to, and the card will provide a quick, easy, and entirely digital sign-up process.
    Features and benefits
    The contactless cashback card is offered for free for the first year till March 2023.
    As per SBI’s website, the Cashback SBI Card customers will earn unlimited 1 percent cashback on all spends and the cashback will increase to 5 percent on all online spends, up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 for each monthly statement cycle.
    The card has an automatic cashback credit feature which allows automatic credit of the authorised cashback to the account within two days of statement production.
    Apart from the cashback benefits, cardholders will also get four complimentary domestic airport lounge visits each year (one visit per quarter).
    Also, 1 percent fuel fee waiver is allowed for transactions between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000, with a maximum surcharge waiver limit of Rs 100 every billing statement month for each credit card account.
    The card is supported by the VISA platform.
    Renewal Cost
    The card's annual renewal cost is Rs 999 plus any relevant taxes.
    Customers upon attaining the milestone of Rs 2 lakh in annual spending during the card membership year will be eligible for renewal fee reimbursement.
    How to get it?
    The Cashback SBI card is targeted at customers across all categories, from mass to premium including Tier 2 and 3 cities. Customers can sign up for the credit card through a completely digital joining process.
    Customers across India can easily get the card instantly by singing up on the digital application platform ‘SBI Card SPRINT’.
