SBI launches 'guarantee' plan for home buyers to safeguard their interests

Updated : January 09, 2020 08:34 AM IST

The real estate sector in the country has been burdened by financial stress in recent years and has seen many of the companies go under, making housing projects a precarious investment for home buyers.
“RBBG will focus on affordable housing segment with home price of up to Rs 2.50 crore in seven Indian cities initially,” a statement issued by SBI said.
RBBG will carry the tagline “Aapka bharosa SBI ka.”
