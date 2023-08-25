CNBC TV18
SBI introduces Aadhaar based enrolment for social security schemes

SBI introduces Aadhaar-based enrolment for social security schemes

Chairman Dinesh Khara introduced the feature which will be availed at the bank's Customer Service Points (CSPs) that aims to make the process of enrolling in various social security schemes simpler. 

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 25, 2023 8:39:40 PM IST (Published)

Public sector lender the State Bank of India on Friday introduced a Customer Service Points (CSPs) functionality that allows customers to enroll for social security schemes through Aadhaar Card. Chairman Dinesh Khara introduced the feature which will be availed at the bank's CSPs that aims to make the process of enrolling in various social security schemes simpler.

According to the bank, the customers visiting CSPs will need only their Aadhaar to enroll in social security schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). They will no longer need to carry passbooks to the CSP outlet for enrolment.
With the feature, the bank aims to strengthen its offerings and extend the benefits of crucial schemes to the masses.
By adopting this streamlined approach, the bank aims to uplift the financial inclusion ecosystem through unique solutions that directly impact the lives of marginalized and deprived sections of the society, the bank said.
Chairman Khara said, "Our goal is to empower every stratum of the society by removing the barriers that hinder access to financial security. This technology driven enhancement is a testament to SBI's commitment to improve financial inclusivity and social welfare through digitization."
Meanwhile, the shares of SBI closed at Rs 569.95 on Friday, down -1.21 percent. The opening price of bank was Rs 577.6.
Over the last 52 weeks, the stock's highest point was Rs 629.65, whereas its lowest point was Rs 499.35. SBI shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) experienced a trading volume of 638,959.
