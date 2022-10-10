SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and more — Key debit/credit card offers to explore on Flipkart, Amazon

By Anshul

Mini Find out how using debit and credit cards of different banks can be a rewarding experience for you this festive season

It is raining discounts for consumers this festive season as e-commerce players are offering deals and cashback across categories. While e-commerce retailer Flipkart will start its third consecutive festival season sale, the Big Diwali Sale 2022, from October 11, Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' is still live.

These players have also partnered with banks and financial institutions to make deals sweeter for their customers. Companies like ICICI Bank, SBI and Axis Bank are in the race to offer rewards to buyers on these platforms.

Let's check in detail:

Bank offers on Flipkart

SBI and Kotak credit cards

These cards are offering 10 percent or up to Rs. 1,750 discount on non-EMI options and up to Rs 2,000 discount on EMI transactions.

Paytm UPI/wallet

There is up to Rs 125 cashback on paying via Paytm UPI and Wallet, no-cost EMI payment options, and a Rs 1,000 instant discount as a bonus on using a credit card for transactions above Rs. 29,999 and above.

Bank offers on Amazon

Axis Bank

Axis Bank is offering 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on credit and debit cards and credit EMI options.

For orders above Rs 24,999, a Rs 750 additional bonus discount is available. On making purchases worth Rs 74,999 and more, users will get an additional bonus discount of Rs 4,000.

Here are the maximum discount limit for different categories and their duration:

(Source: Amazon)

Citi Bank

Citi Bank is offering 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on credit and debit cards and credit EMI options.

For orders above Rs 24,999, a Rs 750 additional bonus discount is available. On making purchases worth Rs 74,999 and more, users will get an additional bonus discount of Rs 4,000.

Here are the maximum discount limit for different categories and their duration:

(Source: Amazon)

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank is also offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500 on credit and debit cards and credit EMI options.

For orders above Rs 24,999, a Rs 750 additional bonus discount is available. On making purchases worth Rs 74,999 and more, users will get an additional bonus discount of Rs 4,000.

Here are the maximum discount limit for different categories and their duration:

(Source: Amazon)

Amaon Pay ICICI Bank credit card

Amaon Pay ICICI Bank credit card is offering 5 percent instant discount of up to Rs 625 on non-EMI and EMI orders of Rs 2,500 or more. It is offering flat 5 percent cashback for prime members and 3 percent for others on all non-EMI orders of Re 1 or more.

The card is offering a bonus discount of Rs 375 on orders above Rs 24,999 and Rs 1,500 on orders above 74,999 on credit card and credit card EMI options.

(Source: Amazon)