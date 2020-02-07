Associate Partners
SBI cuts interest rates on home loans, fixed deposits

Updated : February 07, 2020 10:20 AM IST

SBI said its MCLR or marginal cost of funds-based lending rates will be reduced by 5 basis points (0.5 percentage point), and the new rates will take effect on February 10.
The announcement came a day after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept repo rate unchanged.
The impact of recent RBI policy measures and reduction in deposit rates will be reflected in the next review of MCLR, SBI said.
