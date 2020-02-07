SBI cuts interest rates on home loans, fixed deposits

SBI or State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets, on Friday announced a reduction in its benchmark lending rates across all tenors. The bank said its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) will be reduced by 5 basis points (0.5 percentage point), and the new rates will take effect on February 10.

The move marks the ninth consecutive reduction in the key lending rates by SBI this financial year.

From February 10, the MCLR will stand reduced to 7.85 per cent for the one-year tenor, as against the existing 7.90 percent, according to SBI's statement.

SBI also announced a cut in interest rates applicable to retail term deposits or fixed deposits by 10-50 bps and bulk term deposits by 20-50 bps across tenors, according to the statement.

SBI said the action was "in view of surplus liquidity in the system".

The announcement came a day after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent. Repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks.