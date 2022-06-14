SBI hikes fixed deposit interest rates: Check out details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has increased its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on certain tenures by up to 20 basis points (bps) or 0.20 percent with effect from June 14. The hike is applicable on term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore.

As per the official SBI website, the bank has raised the interest rate on FDs of tenure 211 days to less than a year by 20 basis points to 4.60 percent from 4.40 percent. For fixed deposits maturing between 1 year and less than 2 years, the interest rate has been hiked to 5.30 percent from 5.10 percent. And for 2 years to less than 3 years tenure FDs, the interest rate has been raised by 15 basis points to 5.35 percent from 5.20 percent. Senior citizens will get an additional 0.50 percent over the recent hike for the above-mentioned FD tenures.

Here are the details of the interest rates offered by SBI on FDs with different tenures.

Tenure For all citizens For senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 2.90 percent 3.40 percent 46 days to 179 days 3.90 percent 4.40 percent 180 days to 210 days 4.40 percent 4.90 percent 211 days to less than 1 year 4.60 percent 5.10 percent 1 year to less than 2 years 5.30 percent 5.80 percent 2 years to less than 3 years 5.35 percent 5.85 percent 3 years to less than 5 years 5.45 percent 5.95 percent 5 years and up to 10 years 5.50 percent 6.30 percent

The interest rate payable to SBI staff and SBI pensioners will be 1.00 percent above the applicable rate as per the SBI website. However, this will not be applicable for NRO deposits of staff.