homepersonal finance NewsSBI hikes base rate, benchmark prime lending rate by 70 bps

SBI hikes base rate, benchmark prime lending rate by 70 bps

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 15, 2023 10:15:38 AM IST (Published)

According to the SBI’s website, base rate has been hiked to 10.10 percent from 9.40 percent, an increase of 70 basis points. SBI benchmark prime lending rate has been raised to 14.85 percent from 14.15 percent, an increase of 70 basis points.

State Bank of India (SBI) has raised the base rate and Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR), effective from March 15, 2023. According to the SBI’s website, base rate has been hiked to 10.10 percent from 9.40 percent, an increase of 70 basis points. SBI benchmark prime lending rate has been raised to 14.85 percent from 14.15 percent, an increase of 70 basis points.

Recommended Articles

View All

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


As a result, equated monthly installment (EMI) amount for the borrowers who have taken loans at these rates would go up. These are the old benchmarks on which banks used to disburse loans. Now, most of the banks provide loans on marginal cost of lending rates (MCLR).
SBI has kept marginal cost of lending rates (MCLR) unchanged this time.
Base rate:
This is the the minimum interest rate at which Indian banks could lend. It is determined significantly on the average cost of funds.
Here's a historical data on SBI's base rate:
Effective DateInterest Rate (%)
15.03.202310.10
15.12.20229.40
15.09.20228.70
15.06.20228.00
15.03.20227.55
15.12.20217.55
15.09.20217.45
BPLR:
BPLR was introduced by the Reserve Bank in 2003. It is the rate at which commercial banks charge their customers who are most credit worthy.
Here's a historical data on SBI's benchmark prime lending rate:
Effective DateInterest Rate (%)
15.03.202314.85
15.12.202214.15
15.09.202213.45
15.06.202212.75
15.03.202212.30
15.12.202112.30
15.09.202112.20
15.06.202112.25
MCLR:
This is also the minimum interest rate below which financial institutions can't lend, except in certain cases. However, unlike base rates, home loan MCLR rate is based on the incremental/marginal cost of funds.
Here's a look at SBI's Marginal Cost Of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR):
TenorExisting MCLR (In %)
Over night7.95
One Month8.1
Three Month8.1
Six Month8.4
One Year8.5
Two Years8.6
Three Years8.7
The increase in rates of SBI come days ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy meeting.
The RBI will likely remain hawkish in the April policy as inflation prints have spiked back over 6 percent in January-February along with core inflation remaining sticky above 6 percent, according to Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.
The RBI hiked the repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5 percent in the February monetary policy meeting and lowered the consumer inflation projection for the year ending March 2023 by 20 bps to 6.5 percent.
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Home loan ratesinterest ratesSBI

Next Article

Advance tax payment deadline to end today: Who is eligible, penalty for default and more