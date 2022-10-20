SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and more — Key loan offers to explore this Diwali

Mini
To woo retail borrowers, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other banks have announced a range of loan offers. Read this to check details
Banks have come out with lucrative offers to woo customers on the occasion of Diwali. State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and others have announced a range of loan offers for a limited period. While some of the lenders have slashed their home loan rates ahead of the festive season, others have waived off processing fees on home and car loans.
Recommended ArticlesView All
VIEW | The new Congress President and the road ahead
IST5 Min(s) Read
Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting
IST4 Min(s) Read
From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President
IST4 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government
IST4 Min(s) Read
This comes at a time when interest rates on home loans are rising in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy rates.
Let's take a look at banks offer amid festive season:
State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI has slashed home loan interest rate by 0.25 percent. The base interest rate at present is 8.40 percent.
Besides, it has also waived off the processing fee on home loans till January 2023. The concession is also applicable for customers who want to transfer their existing home loans from other banks and finance companies.
HDFC Bank
It is offering a rate of 8.6 percent on home loans. This offer is valid till October 31. On personal loan, the lender is offering interest rates starting at 10.50 percent. Additionally, the lender is offering 50 percent off on processing fees of business loan.
ALSO READ | Tips to be money wise this festive season
ICICI Bank
ICICI bank has also come up with its festive bonanza. With the bank, customers can get a pre-approved home loan and pre-approved balance transfer with a processing fee of Rs 999.
The bank also offers processing fees of Rs 2,999 and Rs 999 on home loan and balance transfer respectively.
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
Under, PNB Festival Bonanza Offer 2022, the lender has waived off processing fees and documentation charges on home loans as well as on car loans. Additionally, it is offering home loan interest rates starting at 8.25 percent.
Bajaj Housing Finance Limited
The lender has slashed its home loan interest rate to 8.2 percent per year for salaried and professional applicants. This offer is valid till November 30 and is only applicable at select locations.
Bank of Maharashtra
As part of offer, Bank of Maharashtra's offer is available at 8 percent p.a., since the lender has slashed its rates by 30-70 basis points.
ALSO READ | 5 credit cards to explore this festive season
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!