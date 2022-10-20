SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and more — Key loan offers to explore this Diwali

By Anshul

Mini To woo retail borrowers, State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and other banks have announced a range of loan offers. Read this to check details

Banks have come out with lucrative offers to woo customers on the occasion of Diwali. State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and others have announced a range of loan offers for a limited period. While some of the lenders have slashed their home loan rates ahead of the festive season, others have waived off processing fees on home and car loans.

This comes at a time when interest rates on home loans are rising in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy rates.

Let's take a look at banks offer amid festive season:

SBI has slashed home loan interest rate by 0.25 percent. The base interest rate at present is 8.40 percent.

Besides, it has also waived off the processing fee on home loans till January 2023. The concession is also applicable for customers who want to transfer their existing home loans from other banks and finance companies.

HDFC Bank

It is offering a rate of 8.6 percent on home loans. This offer is valid till October 31. On personal loan, the lender is offering interest rates starting at 10.50 percent. Additionally, the lender is offering 50 percent off on processing fees of business loan.

ALSO READ | Tips to be money wise this festive season

ICICI Bank

ICICI bank has also come up with its festive bonanza. With the bank, customers can get a pre-approved home loan and pre-approved balance transfer with a processing fee of Rs 999.

The bank also offers processing fees of Rs 2,999 and Rs 999 on home loan and balance transfer respectively.

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Under, PNB Festival Bonanza Offer 2022, the lender has waived off processing fees and documentation charges on home loans as well as on car loans. Additionally, it is offering home loan interest rates starting at 8.25 percent.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited

The lender has slashed its home loan interest rate to 8.2 percent per year for salaried and professional applicants. This offer is valid till November 30 and is only applicable at select locations.

Bank of Maharashtra

As part of offer, Bank of Maharashtra's offer is available at 8 percent p.a., since the lender has slashed its rates by 30-70 basis points.

ALSO READ | 5 credit cards to explore this festive season