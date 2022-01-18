0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

SBI, HDFC Bank hike fixed deposit interest rates; here's a comparison with ICICI Bank

Profile image
By Anshul   IST (Updated)
Mini

Fixed deposit interest rates: How FD rates compare between the three major banks — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) — on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore on tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Check our tables for ready reference

SBI, HDFC Bank hike fixed deposit interest rates; here's a comparison with ICICI Bank
Lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank have recently raised the interest rates on their select fixed deposits (FDs), enabling higher returns for depositors on maturity.
After the latest revision, SBI is offering 0.10 percent higher rates on FD for tenure 1 year to less than 2 years. As a result, FD for the said tenure is available at 5.1 percent. For senior citizens the rate has been increased from 5.50 percent to 5.60 percent, according to SBI's website.
This interest rate is applicable on FDs below Rs 2 crore. The interest rates on FD of other tenure remains unchanged.
HDFC Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) for select tenors. According to the bank’s website, now FDs with tenure between 2 years 1 day and 3 years will earn 5.2 percent, 3 year 1 day and 5 years will fetch 5.4 percent and 5 years 1 day and 10 years will fetch 5.6 percent.
In the case of ICICI Bank, the interest rates are applicable for new deposits and renewal of existing fixed deposits. The bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5 percent to 5.50 percent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others.
Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks —  State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:
SBI Fixed Deposit Rates
State Bank of India (SBI) offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
TenorsRates for publicRates for senior citizens
7 days to 45 days2.9%3.4%
46 days to 179 days3.9%4.4%
180 days to 210 days4.4%4.9%
211 days to less than 1 year4.4%%4.9%
1 year to less than 2 year5.10%5.60%
2 years to less than 3 years5.1%5.6%
3 years to less than 5 years5.3%5.8%
5 years and up to 10 years5.4%6.2%
HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
HDFC Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
TenorsRates for publicRates for senior citizens
7 - 14 days2.50%3.00%
15 - 29 days2.50%3.00%
30 - 45 days3.00%3.50%
46 - 60 days3.00%3.50%
61 - 90 days3.00%3.50%
91 days - 6 months3.50%4.00%
6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths4.40%4.90%
9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year4.40%4.90%
1 Year4.90%5.40%
1 year 1 day - 2 years5.00%5.50%
2 years 1 day - 3 years5.20%5.70%
3 year 1 day- 5 years5.40%5.90%
5 years 1 day - 10 years5.60%6.35%*
ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
ICICI Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:
TenorsRates for publicRates for senior citizens
7 days to 14 days2.50%3.00%
15 days to 29 days2.50%3.00%
30 days to 45 days3.00%3.50%
46 days to 60 days3.00%3.50%
61 days to 90 days3.00%3.50%
91 days to 120 days3.50%4.00%
121 days to 150 days3.50%4.00%
151 days to 184 days3.50%4.00%
185 days to 210 days4.40%4.90%
211 days to 270 days4.40%4.90%
271 days to 289 days4.40%4.90%
290 days to less than 1 year4.40%4.90%
1 year to 389 days4.90%5.40%
390 days to < 15 months4.90%5.40%
15 months to < 18 months4.90%5.40%
18 months to 2 years5.00%5.50%
2 years 1 day to 3 years5.20%5.70%
3 years 1 day to 5 years5.40%5.90%
5 years 1 day to 10 years5.60%#6.30%
5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac5.40%5.90%
 The key thing to note here is that interest rates offered on FDs are subject to change from time to time. As we know, a fixed deposit (FD) is a fixed income instrument that provides guaranteed returns over a pre-defined period of lock-in. According to experts, it is one of the best options for people looking for an assured income as they are risk-free.
(Edited by : Aditi Gautam)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Your Stocks: DMart, DRL, Maruti, HDFC Life in focus; here's what experts say

next story