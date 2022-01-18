SBI, HDFC Bank hike fixed deposit interest rates; here's a comparison with ICICI Bank

Lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank have recently raised the interest rates on their select fixed deposits (FDs), enabling higher returns for depositors on maturity.

After the latest revision, SBI is offering 0.10 percent higher rates on FD for tenure 1 year to less than 2 years. As a result, FD for the said tenure is available at 5.1 percent. For senior citizens the rate has been increased from 5.50 percent to 5.60 percent, according to SBI's website.

This interest rate is applicable on FDs below Rs 2 crore. The interest rates on FD of other tenure remains unchanged.

HDFC Bank has increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) for select tenors. According to the bank’s website, now FDs with tenure between 2 years 1 day and 3 years will earn 5.2 percent, 3 year 1 day and 5 years will fetch 5.4 percent and 5 years 1 day and 10 years will fetch 5.6 percent.

In the case of ICICI Bank , the interest rates are applicable for new deposits and renewal of existing fixed deposits . The bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5 percent to 5.50 percent on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get a 50 basis points (bps) higher interest rate than others.

Here's a comparison of the interest rates offered by the three major banks — State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on fixed deposits (FDs) up to Rs 2 crore:

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

State Bank of India (SBI) offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 days to 45 days 2.9% 3.4% 46 days to 179 days 3.9% 4.4% 180 days to 210 days 4.4% 4.9% 211 days to less than 1 year 4.4%% 4.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 5.10% 5.60% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1% 5.6% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3% 5.8% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4% 6.2%

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

HDFC Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.40% 4.90% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.40% 4.90% 1 Year 4.90% 5.40% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.00% 5.50% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20% 5.70% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.40% 5.90% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60% 6.35%*

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposit Rates

ICICI Bank offers the following FD interest rates on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Tenors Rates for public Rates for senior citizens 7 days to 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 15 days to 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 30 days to 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 46 days to 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 61 days to 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 91 days to 120 days 3.50% 4.00% 121 days to 150 days 3.50% 4.00% 151 days to 184 days 3.50% 4.00% 185 days to 210 days 4.40% 4.90% 211 days to 270 days 4.40% 4.90% 271 days to 289 days 4.40% 4.90% 290 days to less than 1 year 4.40% 4.90% 1 year to 389 days 4.90% 5.40% 390 days to < 15 months 4.90% 5.40% 15 months to < 18 months 4.90% 5.40% 18 months to 2 years 5.00% 5.50% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.20% 5.70% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 5.40% 5.90% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.60% #6.30% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 5.40% 5.90%