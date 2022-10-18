SBI General Insurance launches policy buying facility via WhatsApp

By CNBCTV18.com

SBI General Insurance has tied up with Gupshup, a leader in conversational engagement to offer a new insurance policy, renew an existing one, intimate claims and more, through WhatsApp.

Customers across the country can now buy insurance from SBI General by sending a ‘Hi’ and the bot will guide users through a simple and secure buying process, and help them complete the purchase within the WhatsApp chat thread.

"The hassle-free buying experience ensures that end-to-end policy purchase happens on the platform itself, right from exploring product features to accessing their policy documents," Gupshup said in a statement.

“Customers are increasingly looking for ease and convenience in their policy buying experience. With the consumer trend towards interactivity and personalization, messaging is at the forefront of every brand’s user engagement. We believe that our WhatsApp solution will further enhance accessibility and user-friendliness of SBI General’s products”, said Ravi Sundararajan, COO, Gupshup.

“Besides, insurance is not a “one-size fits all” product. It has to be customized based on a person’s requirement. Through a two way conversation, our chatbots enable easier product discovery, even for customers who are buying it for the first time”, he further added.

Apart from facilitating purchases, the WhatsApp chatbot allows for deeper insights into customer journeys and possibilities of advanced personalisation across crucial customer touchpoints.

“With increased access to the internet across demographics, customers are willing to explore simpler and more convenient options for financial solutions. The current generation looks for simplified buying experience for complex financial products. We aim to further enhance this journey and make a wider range of simple products available in the near future. This will enable the much-required deeper insurance penetration and financial inclusion in the country”, said Anand Pejawar, Deputy Managing Director, SBI General Insurance.

For a rapidly digitising insurance sector, chatbots could be the catalysts for ushering a new era of growth for insurance companies.

“The banking and insurance industry has been at the forefront of building innovative customer engagement journeys on the WhatsApp Business Platform. These solutions are making financial products and services more accessible to people across the country thus contributing to the overall financial inclusion vision”, said Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India.