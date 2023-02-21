SBI General implements doorstep crop insurance policy distribution mega drive

The campaign will witness participation from various stakeholders such as the state governments, financial institutions, insurance corporations, and Common Service Centers (CSC) – Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) coming together to provide a financial safety net to the Indian farmers.

SBI General, one of India's general insurance companies, has carried out a massive Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) policy distribution drive - "Meri Policy Mere Haath" under the "Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign to support Indian farmer communities during the upcoming Rabi season in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Karnataka.

The campaign's goal is to reach out to each and every farmer across the country, covered under the PMFBY scheme and handover the physical copy of the crop insurance policies, and educate them on the terms and conditions, benefits of the scheme, their rights and obligations to the insured under the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) which will provide financial assistance in the event of crop loss or damage due to natural disasters, SBI Gneral Insurance said.

"The policy distribution at the farmer's doorstep is a one-of-a-kind program in which physical copies of crop insurance policies are distributed to those farmers who are enrolled in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) through special camps (Kisan Melas) held at the gram panchayat/village level. SBI General will also distribute a copy of the PMFBY FAQs and other collaterals in regional language to better assist farmers under the scheme. To assist farmers in filing claims, the policy will include information such as a toll-free number and the company website details, it said.

Kishore Kumar Poludasu, MD & CEO at SBI General Insurance, said, “SBI General has been a part of PMFBY for the last 7 years and is delighted to be a part of the campaign with the aim to support the farmers. It is imperative for Indian farmers to opt for this unique crop insurance scheme which can reduce the financial burden on the farmer arising out of natural calamities resulting in crop losses."

This campaign will further be amplified through various mediums such as SMS activity, social media, and farmer camps (Kisan Melas) to further educate them about the policy. The campaign will witness participation from various stakeholders such as the state governments, financial institutions, insurance corporations, and Common Service Centers (CSC) – Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) coming together to provide a financial safety net to the Indian farmers.