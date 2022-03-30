SBI FASTag: Benefits, how to buy and recharge - all you need to know

If you often travel by your own car or are planning a road trip, you can buy a FASTag for seamless toll payments without the hassle of dealing in cash and tendering exact toll charges, which helps save time and avoid long queues.

National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) FASTag has been witnessing an exponential year-on-year growth of 53 percent in terms of its transaction volume, according to the information available on NETC website. It touched 243.64 million transactions in February 2022 as compared to 158.96 million transactions in the same month in the previous year, data suggest.

What is SBI FASTag?

SBI FASTag is a device that employs radio frequency identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it. It is affixed on the windscreen of your vehicle, which enables you to drive through toll plazas without stopping for cash transactions.

How to purchase SBI FASTag?

Vehicle owners can contact customer care at 1800 11 0018 and the executives will guide them to their nearest point of sale (PoS) locations (Tag issuers). SBI has close to 3,000 POS locations across the country, wherein customers can visit and procure FASTag. They can also get to know the details of PoS locations by clicking here.

Documents required for procuring SBI FASTag:

• Application for SBI FASTag to the bank

• Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle

• Photograph of the vehicle owner

• ID and address proof

Customers can open his/her account in two categories:

• Limited KYC holder’s account

 This SBI FASTag account cannot have more than Rs. 10,000 in the account

 The monthly reload limit is also capped to Rs. 10,000

• Full KYC Holders account

 This SBI FASTag account cannot have more than Rs. 1 lakh in the account

 There is no monthly reload cap in this account

Benefits of using FASTag:

• Cashless payment on-the-go – SBI FASTag users can seamlessly perform toll payments without the hassle of dealing in cash and tendering exact toll charges

• Faster transit saves time – Auto-debit of exact amount through the SBI FASTag enables faster transit through the toll plazas which help customers save time and avoid long queues

• Instant SMS alerts – Instant SMS alerts on registered mobile number for toll transactions, low balance, etc.

• View transaction history, toll payment history, balance in the account - all in the customer portal

• Easy and instant online recharge of SBI FASTag account – SBI FASTag can be recharged online through Credit Card / Debit Card / Net banking/ IMPS etc.

Here's how to recharge SBI FASTag accounts using YONO SBI:

• Log-in to YONO SBI

• Click on YONO Pay

• Click on FASTag under Quick Payments

• Customers will be given the option to recharge FASTag through UPI

Validity of FASTag:

FASTag has unlimited validity.