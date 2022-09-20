SBI extends special FD scheme for senior citizens till March 31 — details here

By CNBCTV18.com

The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the special fixed deposit (FD) scheme, called the SBI Wecare, for senior citizens till March 31, 2023. The scheme was introduced in May 2020 and it was initially valid till September 2020. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the special FD scheme was extended several times and now the bank has extended it to March-end next year.

The special FD scheme for senior citizens offers an additional 30 bps interest rate (over the existing 50 bps) to the senior citizens on term deposits with tenor of five years and more.

At present, SBI gives 5.65 percent interest rate on five years FD for the general public while for senior citizen with the special FD scheme the bank provides 6.45 percent interest. These rates have been in effect from January 8, 2021.

"A special ‘SBI Wecare’ Deposit for Senior Citizens introduced in the Retail TD segment wherein an additional premium of 30 bps (over & above the existing 50 bps as detailed in the above table) will be paid to Senior Citizens on their retail TD for '5 Years and above' tenor only. SBI Wecare deposit scheme stands extended up to 31st March 2023," SBI wrote on its website.

Features of the scheme

The minimum period of deposit is five years and the maximum period is 10 years.

The payment of interest on term deposit is done at monthly/quarterly intervals as per the depositor’s choice. On maturity the interest, net of TDS, shall be credited to customer and loan facility is also available.