SBI cuts MCLR rate but your EMIs may not reduce immediately. Here's why

Updated : May 08, 2020 07:30 PM IST

A lower MCLR ideally means the EMI or the tenure of the loan should see a fall and home loan rates should become cheaper for the borrower.
With the recent announcement, MCLR will come down to 7.25 percent per annum from 7.40 per annum, with effect from May 10, 2020.
According to SBI the recent cut will reduce the burden of EMIs on home loan accounts linked to MCLR by Rs 255 for a 30-year loan of Rs 25 lakh.
