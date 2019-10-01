SBI customers, note these new rules and service charges effective from today
Updated : October 01, 2019 02:43 PM IST
The lender has reduced the average monthly balance (AMB) for urban and metro centres from Rs 5,000 to Rs 3,000 and that of semi-urban and rural branches to Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.
While NEFT and RTGS transactions through digital means are free, fees are imposed at branches.
Customers who have maintained a monthly average balance of up to Rs 25,000 are allowed up to 5 transactions per month free of cost at SBI ATMs and 8 at other banks ATM.
