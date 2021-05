Here’s good news for the customers of the State Bank of India (SBI). The SBI announced on May 1 that the customers can send their KYC (know your customer) documents through post or registered e-mail. The option to update KYC details from home is available till May 31.

“In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases along with various lockdowns in place in many states, it has been decided that KYC updation shall be carried out on the basis of documents received from customers through post or registered email. Customers will not be required to personally visit the branch for the purpose of KYC updation.”, announced the SBI in a tweet.

India’s largest public sector bank has taken this decision to allow its customers to update their KYC details from home amid a massive surge in the COVID-19 cases and subsequent lockdowns in various states.

The State Bank of India said that the customers would not be required to visit its branches for updating their KYC details and the partial freezing of the accounts due for KYC updation will not be done till May 31.

The SBI has sent a communication in this regard to the chief general managers of all its 17 local head offices, strictly directing them not to ask any customer to visit the respective branches for the KYC procedure in any case. “The instruction should be applicable with immediate effect,” the public sector lender noted.

KYC is a procedure, through which banks obtain information about their customers’ identity through government-verified documents.

Banks usually update their database once every two years at least for their high-risk customers. For medium-risk customers, it is done in eight years and for the low-risk ones, KYC details updated in 10 years.