SBI customers can now stop cheque payments online; here's how to do it via Yono app

The State Bank of India customers who have registered for online transactions or use the SBI Yono/Yono Lite app can halt the payment of an SBI cheque without having to visit the branch. The process has been simplified and made available online on the SBI online website and SBI Yono apps for customers to conveniently cancel cheque payments.
The users will be charged for the facility. The minimum charge will be Rs 100 and the maximum charges will be Rs 500 depending on the condition and amount. The charges will be automatically debited from the user’s account.
Also, the service will be available between 8 am and 8 pm.
Steps to immediately stop payment of a cheque via SBI online:
Step 1. Go to the SBI Bank website
Step 2. Enter credentials and log in to your account
Step 3. Verify OTP and enter Captcha code
Step 4. Click 'Request & Enquiries' option available on the home page banner
Step 5. In the menu select 'Stop Payment' tab
Step 6. Enter the details of the cheque such as Cheque Number and End Cheque Number
Step 7. Select the cheque type and select the reason for cancellation from the drop-down menu
Step 8. Check the terms and conditions check box
Step 9. Click on 'Submit'
Steps to immediately stop payment of cheques via SBI Yono app:
Step 1. Log in to the SBI Yono app on your phone
Step 2. Click the' Service Request' button available under the main menu
Step 3. Click on the 'Cheques' box from the given options then click the 'Stop Cheque' option
Step 4. Select 'Single Cheque' or 'Multiple Cheques' as per need
Step 5. Select the account number, the type of cheque, and select the reason for cancellation in the drop-down
Step 6. Click on 'Next' and your request will be submitted
Customers should note that the first 10 cheque leaves of SBI are free and beyond that, a 10-leaf cheque book will cost Rs 40 plus GST and a 25-leaf cheque book will cost Rs 75 plus GST for the customers.