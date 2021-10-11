SBI customers can now file their ITR for free through YONO; here’s how

The State Bank of India (SBI) customers will now be able to file their income tax returns (ITR) for free using the bank's YONO app. The country's largest lender allows its customers to use Tax2Win through the app to file ITR.

"Do you want to file an ITR? You can do it FREE with Tax2win on YONO. All you need is 5 documents," the bank stated in a tweet.

The five documents that customers need are their Form-16, interest income certificates and their investment proof for tax saving, tax deduction details, their Aadhaar and PAN cards.

To file their ITR through the app, customers can follow the following steps:

Step 1: Log in on the SBI YONO platform using any device.

Step 2: Customers need to then navigate to 'Shops and Orders' from the menu.

Step 3: On the next screen, customers will need to select 'Tax and Investments'. And select Tax2Win afterwards.

Step 4: Customers can then file their ITR through Tax2Win for free.

As of December 2020, SBI had approximately 85 million internet banking subscribers, 19 million mobile banking users, and 135 million UPI-enabled users.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had recently extended the deadline for filing ITR for FY2020-2021 to December 31 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The due date of furnishing of Return of Income for the Assessment Year 2021-22, which was 31st July, 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 30th September, 2021 vide Circular No.9/2021 dated 20.05.2021, is hereby further extended to 31st December, 2021," the government statement had said.