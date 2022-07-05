SBI customers can avail these 5 banking services on phone

India’s largest public lender, the State Bank of India (SBI) is offering its customers five important banking services on their phones. SBI customers will no longer need to visit the nearest branches as these services can be availed 24x7 by simply calling on the toll-free numbers.

Here are the five important services the SBI to its customers on their phone.

Service 1: Account balance check and the last five transaction information.

Service 2: ATM card blocking and dispatch status.

Service 3: Cheque book dispatch status

Service 4: TDS details and deposit interest certificate by e-mail.

Service 5: Request for a new ATM card after blocking the older card

Here are the toll-free numbers that SBI customers can call to avail these services

First toll-free number: 1800 1234

Second toll-free number: 1800 2100

Other toll-free numbers that are accessible 24x7 are 1800 11 2211, 1800 425 3800 and 080-26599990.

According to the SBI website, the toll-free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones in the country.

The latest update was shared by SBI on Twitter

The State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in the country in terms of customers, assets, deposits, branches, and employees. The number of customers using SBI's internet banking and mobile banking services are about at 100 million and 48 million respectively as per a Livemint report.

SBI also has the largest network of 22,266 branches and 65,030 ATMs / ADWMs with 68,016 BC outlets.