With debit card equated monthly installment (EMI) facility from State Bank of India (SBI), one can conveniently convert the transactions to easy Equated Monthly Installments (EMIs) at both point of sale (POS) and e-commerce portals such as Flipkart and Amazon.

The debit card EMI facility is available for pre-approved customers, for purchasing consumer durables from merchant stores by swiping their debit cards at POS. The online EMI option, on the other hand, provides an EMI facility to pre-approved customers, for purchasing consumer durables online from Flipkart and Amazon portals.