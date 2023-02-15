SBI Card to hike processing fee on rent payments from March 17 — Here's what key banks charge

As per an SMS sent to customers, customers who were paying their rent via credit card would be charged Rs 199 + applicable taxes, up from Rs 99 + applicable taxes.

SBI Card will hike processing fee on rent payments from March 17. As per an SMS sent to customers, customers who were paying their rent via credit card would be charged Rs 199 + applicable taxes, up from Rs 99 + applicable taxes. "With effect from 17 Mar 2023, charges on rent payment transactions with SBI Credit Card will be revised,” the SMS read.

In November 2022, SBI Card hiked processing fee on rent payments made using credit cards to Rs 99 plus GST at the rate of 18 percent.

ICICI Bank Earlier,also asked its customers to pay a 1 percent charge as a fee for paying rent from October 20, 2022. It was meant for cardholders who use their credit cards to pay house rent through platforms like Cred, RedGiraffe, Mygate, Paytm and Magicbricks, among others.

HDFC Bank It applies a fee of 1 percent on the total transaction amount beginning with the second rental transaction of the calendar month. , on the other hand, limited reward points from rent payments at 500 points,.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, meanwhile, started charging 1 percent of transaction amount plus GST with effect under certain conditions from February 15, 2023.

Bank of Baroda charges a fee of 1 percent of the total transaction on all rent payment transactions (Merchant Category Code or MCC 6513).

Factors to consider while paying rent via credit cards

Impact on credit score

Since credit utilisation is increased by paying the rent with a credit score, this may impact the credit score.

Interest rate

If the credit card bill is not paid in full, interest is levied on the outstanding balance. The interest that is levied piles up over some time.

Processing fee