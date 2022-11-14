SBI Card to charge processing fees on rent payments from Nov 15 — check details

By Anshul

SBI Card will also revise the processing fee on merchant Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) transactions. The company will rise the fee to Rs 199 from Rs 99 earlier. GST at the rate of 18 percent will also be applicable here.

SBI Card will charge processing fee on rent payments made using credit cards from November 15. As per an SMS sent to customers, the credit card company will charge Rs 99 plus Goods and Services (GST) on the rent payments made via credit card.

Merchant EMI refers to transactions above Rs 2,500 initiated by the cardmember at any point of sale or an. e-commerce website where the cardmember chooses to convert the purchase amount into EMI.

Rent can be paid with credit cards on a number of third-party websites and apps, including RedGiraffe, Cred, Paytm, and Magicbricks.

These payments are one of the highest expenses individuals may incur in a month. At certain times, people may find it difficult to pay the rent on time. Under such circumstances, the rent can be paid by using credit cards. However, after the new rules come into effect, cardholders may face some difficulty.

ICICI Bank Earlier,also asked its customers to pay 1 percent charge as a fee for paying rents from October 20, 2022. It is meant for cardholders who use their credit cards to pay house rent through platforms like Cred, RedGiraffe, Mygate, Paytm and Magicbricks, among others.

HDFC Bank , on the other hand, limited reward points from rent payments at 500 points, while Yes Bank limited such transactions to twice a month.

Factors to consider while paying rent via credit cards

Impact on credit score

Since the credit utilisation is increased by paying the rent with credit score, this may have an impact on the credit score.

Interest rate

In case the credit card bill is not paid in full, interest is levied on the outstanding balance. The interest that is levied piles up over a period of time.

Processing fee