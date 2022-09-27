SBI Card announces cashback, discounts for festive season — Check offer details here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini SBI Card offer: As part of the festive offer, customers can benefit from up to 22.5 percent cashback across various partner brands. Check other details here

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited (SBI Card), country’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, has announced offers for customers across India for the festive season 2022. These include over 70 national offers and 1,550 regional and hyperlocal offers across 2600 cities.

As part of the festive offer customers can benefit from up to 22.5 percent cashback across various partner brands. The same will be available up to October 31, 2022, SBI Card said in a statement.

The spread of offers range across a wide set of popular categories that include electronics, mobiles, fashion and lifestyle, jewellery, travel and online marketplaces, among others, it said.

One of the key offers for SBI Card customers is SBI Card’s exclusive partnership with Amazon for ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale’.

Apart from this, SBI Card has lined up offers from around 28 key global and national partner brands for its valued customers. These include renowned brands like Flipkart, Samsung Mobile, Reliance Trends, Pantaloons, Raymonds, LG, Samsung, Sony, HP, Make My Trip, goibibo, Vishal Mega Mart, Reliance Jewels, Caratlane, Hero Motors, and many more, SBI Card said in a statement.

According to Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “As a customer-centric brand, we have always strived to enhance the payment experience of our customers multifold as they shop, whether online or offline. In line, we focus on propositions that are greater value-driven and highly relevant to our customers, matching their spending needs. Our festive offers are a reflection of these efforts, and we hope that through these, we will be able to enhance the festive enjoyment for our customers.”

To further increase the festive shopping and make it easy for customers to make purchases, SBI Card said that its EMI option is now available at 1.6 lakh+ merchants and 2.25 lakh+ stores in India.

"Customers can avail EMI at no extra cost across over 25+ electronics and mobile brands. Customers can enjoy 15 percent cashback on EMI transactions at select regional merchants too," it said.

ALSO READ | Tips to be money wise this festive season

SBI Card is a non-banking financial company that offers credit card portfolio to individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes lifestyle, rewards, travel & fuel, and banking partnerships cards along with corporate cards covering all major cardholders’ segments in terms of income profile and lifestyle.

The brand has a wide base of over 14 million cards in force as of Q1 FY23.

ALSO READ | Festive sales kick in: How to make most of Amazon and Flipkart deals and discounts

Meanwhile, MS has given overweight rating on SBI Card and said that monthly spending in August for industry is down 3 percent MoM/45 percent YoY.